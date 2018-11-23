//Georgia Republican Files Bill Hoping to Allow Gun Carry Without a Permit

Share with friends













ATLANTA – According to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article on November 21, Georgia State Representative Matt Gurtler, R-Tiger, filed legislation to allow anyone legally allowed to carry a gun to do so without paying for a state-issued license.

If you have been committed to a mental institution against your will in the last five years, or are a convicted felon, the state of Georgia bars you from owning guns. Otherwise, you can pay $75, depending on the county probate court, and register wit Georgia as long as you pass a background check in order to obtain a license and carry a gun in public.

Gurtler contends that law-abiding Georgians are taxed millions yearly for “exercising their God-given natural rights of self-defense,” under the U.S. Constitution in accordance with the the second amendment, asserting that it shall not be infringed upon and is a “no-compromise statement.”

Governor-elect Brian Kemp has said he does support the carry of guns in Georgia without a permit, and has pledged to support the Second Amendment. Kemp was heartily endorsed by gun rights groups, such as Georgia Carry and the National Rifle Association (NRA), demonstrated affably in a television advertisement in which he holds a shotgun pointed at his daughter’s would-be boyfriend.