//FSU Defends Coach Willie Taggart Following Racist Social Media Post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University has issued a statement after a Facebook user posted a racist picture aimed at head football coach Willie Taggart following the Seminoles’ loss against Florida.
The loss ended FSU’s 36-year-long bowl streak, as well as their 5-year winning streak against the Gators. The racist picture was posted to Facebook in response to Saturday’s game.
The image depicts a man hanging from a noose with coach Taggart’s face photoshopped over the victim’s head. The person posted the picture with the caption, “#JustDoIt” and “#FireTaggart.”
Another Facebook user questioned the poster, to which he responded, “This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of Coach Taggart.”
Florida State President John Thrasher issued a statement via twitter, saying Taggart has “our full support” and that he is “a respected member of the FSU family.”
FSU’s Twitter page posted these Tweets in support of Taggart:
2/2 Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family. — FSU President John Thrasher