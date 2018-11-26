//FSU Defends Coach Willie Taggart Following Racist Social Media Post

Share with friends













TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University has issued a statement after a Facebook user posted a racist picture aimed at head football coach Willie Taggart following the Seminoles’ loss against Florida.

The loss ended FSU’s 36-year-long bowl streak, as well as their 5-year winning streak against the Gators. The racist picture was posted to Facebook in response to Saturday’s game.

The image depicts a man hanging from a noose with coach Taggart’s face photoshopped over the victim’s head. The person posted the picture with the caption, “#JustDoIt” and “#FireTaggart.”

Another Facebook user questioned the poster, to which he responded, “This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of Coach Taggart.”

Florida State President John Thrasher issued a statement via twitter, saying Taggart has “our full support” and that he is “a respected member of the FSU family.”

FSU’s Twitter page posted these Tweets in support of Taggart:

Florida State University ✔ @floridastate 1/2 A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable. I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating.