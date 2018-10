Share with friends













SAN JOSE — Karen Navarra’s body was discovered by detectives on Sept. 13 inside her San Jose home after responding to a welfare check. Navarra, 67, was found slouched on a wooden chair, a knife in her hand and a gaping laceration in her neck. But when the coroner’s office ruled the cause of death as homicide, detectives turned to technology to make an arrest.

Police noted that it appeared to be a staged suicide scene.