//“The Walking Dead” Actor Scott Wilson Dead at 76

ATLANTA (CBS) — Actor Scott Wilson who most recently appeared in “The Walking Dead,” died at the age of 76 from leukemia on Saturday, October 6, the show’s Twitter feed read, adding:

Wilson “will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him.”

On Saturday, “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang revealed during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel that Wilson was set to reprise his role as Hershel Green on the new season, Entertainment Tonight reports. No additional details were given at the time. He was also slated to appear at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.

Born in Atlanta, Wilson’s breakout role was in 1967’s “The Heat of the Night,” with Carroll O’Connor, appearing that same year in “In Cold Bold” as murderer Richard Hickock in the film adaptation of the Truman Capote book.

In 1974, he played a key role in “The Great Gatsby, playing the man who kills Jay Gatsby in the pool before turning the gun on himself.

Wilson has over 80 acting credits to his name, including appearing in several other Oscar-nominated films, including “The Right Stuff,” “Dead Man Walking” and “Monster.”

Wilson will appear in the ninth season, even though he was killed off in the fourth season. It is not yet clear in what way Wilson’s character will make a return.