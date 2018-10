Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

TALLAHASSEE – This afternoon, Tuesday, October 23, 201, a shooting occurred at a Bank of America branch in Tallahassee, Florida, located at 5676 Thomasville Road.

One person has reportedly been shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is a person of interest in custody but the name has not been released. Crime scene tape is up at the bank parking lot.

This is a developing story.