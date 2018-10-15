//Man Falls From Car, Dies, on I-75

Share with friends













COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A man was killed early Monday morning when he fell out of a car that was traveling on Interstate 75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on I-75 near mile marker 437 in Columbia County.

The crash report states that a 2005 Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on I-75 when the passenger, 39-year-old Anthony Baccili, reportedly fell out of the vehicle.

Baccili was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured. Troopers have not said whether charges will be filed.