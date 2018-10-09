//Hurricane Michael Advisory for Georgia National Fair

Share with friends













PERRY – Effective Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 3:00 PM. The National Weather Service has issued a State of Emergency for Houston County, after much deliberation, the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority, Georgia National Fairgrounds Staff and local EMA officials have decided to close the Georgia National Fair for the day on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. The Fair will reopen on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00 AM.

The weather advisory has indicated that there is a chance for potential wind gust in excess of 45 mph and 3-5 inches of rain/flash flooding beginning late Tuesday evening into Wednesday and continuing through Thursday morning. The Georgia National Fair will not open gates on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, however plan to reopen to the public Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM. The Free Concerts which are Starship featuring Mickey Thomas and Roots and Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown will be moved into Reaves Arena on Tuesday and Thursday night.

“Public safety is our number one priority here at the Georgia National Fair, and we feel that closing for the day on Wednesday with a delayed reopen, Thursday is the safest protocol for our fairgoers, exhibitors and staff” Foster Rhodes, Authority Vice-Chairman. The Georgia National Fairgrounds will continue to work diligently with GEMA and local EMA directors to make the best informed decision in regards to the safety of all involved and will continue to update the public, should anything change.

The Georgia National Fair will continue normal Fair hours the remainder of the Fair. Looking forward to seeing everyone here where we take pride in Family, Traditions, and Memories. Stay safe and God bless.