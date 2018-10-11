//Gov. Deal Honors Contributors in Arts and Humanities

“Georgia is a state that values creativity and prizes artistic innovation,” said Deal. “Sandra and I have long been supporters of our state’s vibrant arts culture, humanities and expressions of creativity. Today, our state’s creative industries provide some 200,000 jobs for Georgians and generate $62.5 billion in economic impact. These critical sectors serve as catalysts for community revitalization and local economic development while also fueling tourism and spurring innovation. I congratulate the recipients of the 2018 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities and thank these individuals and organizations for their contributions to the cultural vitality and prosperity of our state.”

Ten members of Georgia’s arts and humanities communities were selected following nominations from around the state. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to and supported the growth of Georgia’s thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 2018 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are:

Athens Ciné, Athens

Friends of Historic Jekyll Island, Jekyll Island

Historic Oakland Foundation, Atlanta

Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, Atlanta

National Black Arts Festival, Atlanta

Pearl Cleage, Atlanta

James S. Crisp, Macon

Janice Faircloth, Thomasville

Azira G. Hill, Atlanta

Ellen Thompson, Dalton

Detailed information about the recipients is available at www.gaarts.org.