//Expect Cell Phone “Presidential Alert” Today

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 2:18 p.m., the first (and hopefully last) Presidential Alert will be transmitted via cellphones nationwide.

It won’t actually be from President Donald Trump, but from FEMA.

This new alert is to be used only for major threats to national safety and security, such as a missile launch from another country on the U.S., or a tsunami.

There is no way to opt-out. If your phone is on, expect to hear the typical alert notification. It will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Three New Yorkers filed federal lawsuits attempting to block the test, citing violation of free speech and unconstitutional seizure of electronic devices.