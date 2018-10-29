//Bomb Threats Made to High Schools, Publix

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

TALLAHASSEE – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bomb threat was made to three local high schools and a grocery store on Monday morning, October 29, 2018.

A spokesperson for Leon County Schools says the threat was made towards Leon, Godby and Rickards high schools. The caller also made a threat to the Publix store on Park Avenue.

School district officials say they have no information to deem the threat as credible and there are no current issues being reported to district security staff.

LCS says all schools were notified about the incident and district officials are advising security staff to be on heightened awareness due to the situation.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.