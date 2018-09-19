//Trump to Visit NC Wednesday; Death Toll Rises, Rains Persist

Share with friends













WILMINGTON, NC – President Trump, who last Wednesday called Georgia Governor Nathan Deal encouraging him to request assistance if needed due to Hurricane Florence, has now made plans to visit Wilmington, NC where the most devastation has occurred.

As the rainwater continues to pour, swelling 16 North Carolina rivers to capacity and beyond, another three rivers are expected to peak by Thursday. Waters rush to the Carolina coasts and storms pummel north into New York state.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 37 deaths have been reported in three states, 27 of those in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture reported 3.4 million chickens – double what was originally expected – and 5,500 hogs have been killed by Florence’s angry, enduring, hit.