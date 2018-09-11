//Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp to Participate in Two Gubernatorial Debates

Share with friends













GEORGIA – Today, the Stacey Abrams for Governor and Brian Kemp for Governor campaigns announced the confirmation of two mutually agreed upon debates.

The candidates will participate in a debate hosted by Georgia Public Broadcasting on October 23 rd . That debate will be broadcast statewide, giving voters all across Georgia the opportunity to tune in. The second debate will take place on November 4 th and will be hosted by WSB TV. Additional details to be determined.

Kemp and Abrams look forward to engaging in a conversation about the issues impacting Georgians.