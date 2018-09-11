//Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp to Participate in Two Gubernatorial Debates

GEORGIA – Today, the Stacey Abrams for Governor and Brian Kemp for Governor campaigns announced the confirmation of two mutually agreed upon debates.
The candidates will participate in a debate hosted by Georgia Public Broadcasting on October 23rd. That debate will be broadcast statewide, giving voters all across Georgia the opportunity to tune in. The second debate will take place on November 4th and will be hosted by WSB TV. Additional details to be determined.
Kemp and Abrams look forward to engaging in a conversation about the issues impacting Georgians.