//Red Tide Washes Into NW Florida

Source: WCTV

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL – According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a low concentration of red tide has caused a fish kill, causing concern among fishermen and beachcombers. According to FWC reports that are released Wednesdays and Fridays, a low, to very low, concentration of an organism called karenia brevis is present, which causes a red tide.

FWC advises if anyone sees a fish kill or an area they believe red tide has affected, to call the FWC so they can mark the location and to report any respiratory problems to the Department of Health.