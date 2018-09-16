//Ludowici Police Chief Killed During High-Speed Chase

Share with friends













LIBERTY COUNTY, GA – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland Jr. and 61-year-old Marvin Pope were both Killed Saturday night during a high-speed police chase.

Daniel Hill, 23, eluded deputies and police, finally fatally striking Ludowici Poluce Chief McClelland who had gotten out of his car to stop traffic so the chase could safely get through town.

Hill then hit and killed motorcyclist Pope before running into a vacuum island near gas pumps. He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and DUI.