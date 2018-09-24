//Georgia Family Awarded $31 Million for Son’s Botched Circumcision

Share with friends













JONESBORO – On Friday, September 21, 2018, a Clayton County, Georgia jury awarded a family $31 million for a disfiguring circumcision performed on their son in October 2013 when he was only 18 days old at Life Cycle Pediatrics in Riverdale, GA.

A midwife and a doctor were held liable for cutting off a piece of the boy’s penis, according to AJC. Their attorney Terrell Benton stated that $1 million would cover the boy’s care, but Neal Pope, the family’s attorney, asserted the boy would have lifetime pain, suffering and mental anguish.