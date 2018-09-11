//GBI Arrests Former Fort Valley State University Officer in Sexual Assault Investigation

On Monday, April 23, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation in reference to allegations of sexual misconduct by Bryant. The allegations were made by a former student of FVSU who had contact with Bryant during a previous incident.

During the investigation, it was learned Bryant went to the student’s residence some time after the incident, while in uniform, and made physical contact with the student without her consent. After this contact, Bryant called the student and made numerous explicit sexual comments while on the phone.

Bryant resigned from the FVSU Police Department on Saturday, April 21, 2018. He turned himself in to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.