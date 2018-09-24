//Florida Deputy Shoots Wife, Self

Share with friends













Source: WCTV

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. – A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his wife and then killed himself in Florida early Monday, September 24, 2018.

Four children were left in the home.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says a 14-year-old ran from the home and called 911 after hearing an argument and a gunshot. He said the children weren’t physically hurt.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister identified the deputy as Kirk M. Keithley, 39, a nine-year veteran of his department. Samantha Keithley, 33, his wife, was the victim.