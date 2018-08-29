//Thomasville Police investigate student’s letter to kill at local high school

Share with friends













By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — Thomasville Police are investigating a life-threatening letter authored by a juvenile high school student.

A school administrator at Thomasville High School reported the incident on Monday. That same day, TPD seized the letter and removed the young man from campus.

Inside the two-page letter is detailed and disturbing thoughts from the student.

“The letter is very strong and the threats are very vivid,” said Capt. Maurice Holmes, with TPD.

The teen writes detailed threats to kill in mass numbers.

WCTV obtained a copy, but blurred out a majority of the letter to protect the identities of it’s main targets, who are staff members at the school.

“Viewing the letter, it’s something you definitely can’t take lightly because the threats that he made are very specific. He is detailing exactly how he wanted to carry out the act,” said Capt. Holmes.

We uncovered part of his statements on the second page of the letter. It says “I want to kill her,” and “Punish me how you see fit.”

The teen finishes the letter by casually signing off, with “Sincerely yours.”

Thomasville Police says it’s still an active investigation.

The student was sent for a mental evaluation. He’s now also facing felony charges for terroristic threat.

We reached out to Thomasville City Schools who say they’re taking the matter very seriously.

They aren’t releasing any additional information on the student’s punishment at this time.

