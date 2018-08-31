//Rewards Offered for Information About Armed Bank Robbery

Share with friends













FBI Press Release:

COLUMBUS, GA—The FBI and Wells Fargo Bank are offering rewards in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1000 18th Street, Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

The bank was robbed by a black male, armed with a handgun, who wore a skull cap, which covered most of his face. He was described as between 5’9”—6’2” tall, with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, long dark jean shorts, and slip-on athletic shoes that appeared to be blue.

In photos of the suspect entering the bank, before pulling the mask down over his face, it appears he has a beard.

The FBI is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the bank robber. Wells Fargo is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the bank robber.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or contact Columbus Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3166 or submit a tip online at https://www.columbusga.gov/police/crimestoppers.htm