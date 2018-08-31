//GBI Arrests Former Richmond Hill Police Officer for Aggravated Sexual Battery and Aggravated Child Molestation in Bryan County

Share with friends













GBI Press Release:

Richmond Hill, Georgia (August 31, 2018) – On Thursday, August 30, 2018, the GBI arrested former Richmond Hill Police Department Officer Jeffrey Allen Allmond, Jr., age 24, on charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery and Aggravated Child Molestation.

On August 22, 2018, the GBI was requested by Chief of Police Raymond Shores of the Richmond Hill Police Department to investigate an allegation made against Allmond of sexual misconduct. Allmond was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation showed that Allmond engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with an underage female on multiple occasions. As a result, Allmond was arrested and booked in to the Bryan County Jail without incident.

Jeffrey Allmond was hired by the Richmond Hill Police Department in July of 2017. He was terminated when the results of the investigation were made known to the Chief of Police.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.