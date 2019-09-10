//Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Vehicular Homicide

Share with friends











BERRIEN CO., Ga. – Brenda Parr Barber, 60, pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide, Serious Injury by Vehicle and DUI in a Berrien County courtroom.

District Attorney Dick Perryman’s Office had asked the Court for 10 years in prison on the case and Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain agreed.

The prison term will be followed by 20 years of probation. Barber’s blood test results following the crash in June of 2017 showed she had cocaine, opiods, amphetamines and ecstasy in her system.

The crash killed Betty Royals and severely injured James Donald Royals, Jr. as they were on their way home from church. Barber herself was also injured in the crash.

“Brenda Barber has forever altered the lives of the Royals family with her decision to drive while intoxicated and now she must be held accountable for her actions,” stated D.A. Dick Perryman. “Our prayers continue to be with the Royals family even as this case comes to a close. This is a tragedy that was easily avoidable, but the devastating consequences are permanent. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff in this matter, especially Assistant District Attorney Byron Watson.”