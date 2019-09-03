//VPD Chaplains Complete Annual Training

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – During the week of Thursday, August 15, 2019, the Chaplains for the Valdosta Police Department, completed their annual GALEC training in Toccoa, Georgia. The training, which was 20 hours, consisted of classes in grief counseling, distracted driving, how trauma affects the community, mental health issues, ministry in chaos, law enforcement as a family, confidentiality, as well as other topics.

The Valdosta Police Department Chaplain Program is a voluntary program which was established to provide spiritual support and ministerial services, upon request, to members of the department, their immediate family members, and citizens in times of injury, illness, and the death of loved ones. The Chaplains also serve as a liaison between thepolice department and citizens.

“We are proud of this accomplishment of our Chaplains. We are thankful for all the support they provide to our department and the entire community.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Pictured are: Anghaarad Dees, Wayne Robertson, Ronnie Mathis, and Lonnie Grant.