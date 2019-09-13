//VLPRA Holding Six Input Sessions

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – The Valdosta/Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is holding six public input sessions in Valdosta and Lowndes County on September 16th, 17th, and 18th.

The sessions are for residents to voice their opinions and ideas on the future needs for Parks and Recreation in Valdosta and Lowndes County. The input will be used to create a Master Plan for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority. The plan is a roadmap that guides VLPRA in the next five to ten years in terms of facility additions, renovations, and programs.

The sessions are completely free and the public is encouraged to attend. We will have fun activities to gather input, and they are open to all ages.

This is your chance to shape the future of parks and recreation in our community! We hope to see you there.

Monday, September 16th

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM at the Hahira Depot (220 West Main Street, Hahira)

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at VLPRA Main Office (1901 North Forrest Street, Valdosta)

Tuesday, September 17th

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at Naylor Community Center (6030 Savannah Rd, Naylor)

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM at Sallas Mahone Elementary Cafeteria (3686 Lake Laurie Drive, Valdosta)

Wednesday, September 18th