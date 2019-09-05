//Violent Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On September 3, 2019 at approximately 3:03 p.m., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to the 900 block of East Brookwood Drive in reference to a female reporting being assaulted by her boyfriend, Anthony Randy Duncan.

The victim said during a dispute Duncan choked her unconscious and struck her in the head area causing a large gash. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Officers collected physical evidence and witness statements during this investigation. While checking the area a Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Detective located and arrested Duncan.

Duncan was transported to Lowndes County and was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault (Felony)

Battery (Misdemeanor)

“We are proud of our officers’ teamwork in this case which led to this violent offender being removed from streets of Valdosta and put in Lowndes County Jail where he will not be able to harm anyone else,” commented VPD Lieutenant Scottie Johns.