//VFD Responds to Structure Fire on Dale Drive

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Friday, September 6, 2019, around 6:52 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 408 Dale Drive.

VFD units arrived on scene within five minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family residence. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

There were a total of 17 Valdosta Firefighters on the scene. The home was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.