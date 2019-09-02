//VECA Students Complete D.A.R.E. Program

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – VECA 7th Grade students participated in the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program recently.

VECA thanks Valdosta Police Department officer Stephen Findlay, for working with VECA’s 7th grade students teaching decision-making, and safe, healthy living through the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.

At the end of the eight-day program VECA 7th grade students gained valuable information and knowledge to keep them drug-free and received a Certificate of Achievement for completing the program.

D.A.R.E is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.