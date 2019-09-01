//VCS: School to be Open Sept. 3

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta City Schools’ officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian and its possible impact on our community. As we all have seen, this storm continues to be unpredictable. As of now, the information Lowndes County Emergency Management (EMA) has received from the National Weather Service does not indicate hazards in our area. Emergency Management understands the priority of our decisions and will update us immediately if there is a change.

We know everyone has questions for us about the status of school, especially since this is already a holiday weekend with our schools being closed on Monday, September 2. As of today’s most recent report from the EMA, we believe it will be safe to have schools open on Tuesday, September 3.

Please know that if the forecast were to change over the next several hours, we are prepared to make a decision as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and will release additional information as necessary.