//Valdosta Utility Connection Fees Waived

The City of Valdosta is waiving utility connection fees through Dec 31, 2020 for any annexed island parcels within the city limits.

In order to qualify for the waived connection fee, residents must connect to water and sewer service by Dec 31, 2020. Following the connection, residents will need a utility meter installed by the City of Valdosta Utilities Department.

The fee for the water meter is waived as well. Residents will be required to disconnect from their current water supply and connect to the city’s water meter which is typically located at the right of way.

Additionally, residents will need to disconnect from their septic tank and connect to the city’s sewer service. These services will require permitting and installation from a plumbing professional.

Starting January 1, 2021 annexed island parcel residents will be required to pay the fee to connect to city water and sewer services. The current rates for connection are $550 for a 5/8” water meter and $400 for sewer, additional fees may apply. Connection to the city’s water and sewer system is mandatory upon failure of well and/or septic tanks.

Those costs can be avoided by connecting before January 1, 2020. To initiate the process of connecting utility services to your property, you can contact the City of Valdosta Customer Service Center located at 102 North Lee Street from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday – Friday.