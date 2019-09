Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. -According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Brodrick Seals, 28, was found unresponsive in his Valdosta State Prison cell on Thursday morning around 7:45 a.m.

Taken to SGMC, Seals was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m.

State officials are investigating Seals’ death as a possible suicide.

Seals was serving 20 years for voluntary manslaughter for an incident in Richmond County.