//Valdosta Hotels Filling Up with Evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. – A number of Valdosta hotels are filling up as evacuees from Florida Leave their homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Conference and Comfort Suites in Valdosta are completely booked, WALB reported.

Lowndes County public information officer Paige Dukes told WALB that if people are planning to come to the area, they should have a room secured ahead of time.

Dukes said people should continue to “closely monitor” the weather because South Georgia could see similar conditions to many places in Florida.