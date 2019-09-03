//Two Hide While Apartment Burglarized

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 31, 2019 at approximately 3:15pm, Patrol Officers from the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Williams Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim told officers he and a friend were in his apartment when four unknown subjects knocked on his door. The resident indicated he overheard the subjects talking about breaking into the apartment, so he and his friend hid and notified law enforcement. The offenders stole a gaming system out of the apartment and left. Responding officers located James Dallas Clark walking in the area with the victim’s property.

Clark was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail for the charge of Burglary-1st Degree (OCGA16-7-1(b), Felony.

The case is still under investigation and further arrest are pending.

“The quick actions of the resident in this case made it possible for the offender to be apprehended and the stolen property to be recovered without delay,” stated VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “Contacting law enforcement immediately is often essential in bringing offenders to justice.”