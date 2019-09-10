//SGMC Offers Support to Stop Smoking

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- South Georgia Medical Center will be offering its popular “Freedom From Smoking” cessation program at the SGMC Main Campus as part of its ongoing efforts to help smokers kick the habit and live smoke free.

The Freedom From Smoking program features sessions led by trained, certified American Lung Association facilitators who understand the motivations and rationalizations of smoking, and use a positive behavior change approach that teaches people how to become permanent non-smokers. Participants attend six weekly sessions where eight interactive lessons are presented.

The free program begins on Tuesdays, beginning October 1 in the conference room at the SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center. The classes begin at 6pm and last for approximately one hour for 6 consecutive Tuesdays. It is important for participants to complete the entire series of classes to get the most benefit.

In this step-by-step program, participants will receive instruction and peer support to help them quit smoking. Mary Ann Griffith, RN, Smoking Program Facilitator

As a special incentive, the $25 program fee is waived for all participants. Visit sgmc.org to register or call 229-259-4022. Space is limited.

According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the US, yet millions of Americans still smoke. For more information about smoking and its dangers, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org