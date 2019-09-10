//SGMC Hosts Prostate Cancer Screening

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and South Georgia Medical Center will be holding a free prostate cancer screening on Tuesday, September 17 at 5:30pm at the Pearlman Cancer Center.

Screening is for men who meet the American Cancer Society Screening Criteria. Screening tests do not really diagnose a disease. They tell you if you are at higher risk and need further testing to determine if you have the condition. Medical follow up with your health care practitioner is strongly recommended for any abnormal result.

The screening will include a lab test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA test) and a prostate exam provided by SGMC affiliated Urologist Dr. Mike Chiang, Dr. Patrick Parker, Dr. Jacek Sosnowski and Physicians’ Assistant Brad Ridge, PA-C.

Pre-registration is required by calling 229-433-4022. Men must meet the American Cancer Society Screening criteria to be eligible for this free program. As an added incentive this year, screening participants may register for a drawing to win a 55 inch smart television.