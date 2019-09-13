Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Congratulations to Mrs. Becky Martin, Lowndes High School Calculus teacher, who is a 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) State-level Finalist.

The PAEMST awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 Mathematics, Technology, and Science teachers.

The PAEMST award recognizes teachers who exhibit deep content knowledge, excellence in the classroom, professional leadership, and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful. The National Science Foundation administers the PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology. Mrs. Martin has been in education for 26 years. She is currently an AP Calculus teacher and an Instructional Lead Teacher. She has been chosen twice as STAR Teacher for her school and was the 2019 State of Georgia STAR Teacher. She will now advance to compete at the national-level of PAEMST process.

PHOTO: Mrs. Krista Pearson (LHS Assistant Principal), Mrs. LeAnne McCall (LHS Principal),Mrs. Becky Martin, and Mr. Richard Woods (State School Superintendent).