//Power Crews Lined Up to Help Florida

CLEARWATER, Fl. – Despite all of the different forecast predictions, power crews from 34 states have staged themselves in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Spokesperson with Duke Energy stated, ” Our meteorologists not only predict the storm, they have to determine how it’s going to impact our infrastructure. With that type of prediction, we then have to decide how close we can get to the storm to deploy our crews most quickly and safely to wherever the hardest hit areas are.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is the strongest hurricane in modern records.