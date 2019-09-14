//Moody Issues Notice of Bombing, Gunnery Ops During Training

Share with friends











MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base is issuing its periodic official notice to area residents of surrounding counties concerning daily Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range operations and general military training airspace operations.

This also concerns the personal safety of recreational or hunting enthusiasts that use range property made accessible as part of the Grand Bay Wildlife Management Area. The range is located east of Moody AFB in Lanier and Lowndes Counties.

Military personnel regularly use the range and its surrounding airspace Monday through Friday during various hours for tactical air and ground maneuvers, as well as weapons training. The US Air Force Reserves and Security Forces at Moody AFB also use the range and airspace on specified weekends.

During the hours of operation, local residents will see aerial flares and hear sounds related to gunnery, bombing, munitions delivery and, on some occasions, demolitions activities on the range. Military aircraft perform tactical maneuvers in different directions and at varying altitudes over the range and while approaching, departing or working inside military training airspace. Low-flying, high-speed aircraft are also common in military training airspace over various counties east of Moody AFB.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources oversees recreational use of portions of Grand Bay Range. Range management urges all range visitors and recreational users to be aware of hazardous materials and dangerous objects that might be found on the range. Do not pick up, disturb, or handle objects found nor enter any static military vehicles located on the range. Unauthorized persons should not venture onto range property. Please contact range personnel at 229-257-2765 if objects are found.

Please review safety briefings and observe warnings posted at the Georgia DNR check station at the public entry point on US Highway 221. Observe and obey all signs posted on the perimeter of and throughout the range. Please remain out of and do not disturb environmentally sensitive areas.

Recreational users should contact the local Georgia Department of Natural Resources office at Grand Bay Range regarding WMA use. Contact range personnel at 229-257-3510 or 229-257-2765 for more information. The 23d Wing Public Affairs office can be reached at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information.