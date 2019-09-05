//Man Arrested After Shooting Gun on Gornto

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On September 4, 2019 at approximately 10:17 p.m., Valdosta Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of Gornto Road in reference to a female screaming and the sound of a gunshot.

Upon arrival officers were approached by a citizen and told a subject later identified as Searcy Donald McClure IV, had a gun. Through their investigation, officers determined that McClure had taken the firearm outside the residence and discharged it. McClure was transported to Lowndes County Jail reference the following charges:

Reckless Conduct (16-5-60 Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (16-11-131 Felony)

“When someone discharges a firearm without regard of others’ safety, it is reckless in nature and the offender needs to be held accountable for their actions,” commented VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. We are thankful for the citizen who came forward to help our officers get this firearm and offender off the streets, preventing any further incidents from occurring.”