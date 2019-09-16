//Coweta Indians Kneel in Prayer with Vikings to Show Support

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – On Monday, September 16, 2019, the Lowndes County Board of Education has a controversial topic to handle.

God. Football. Georgia. They go together.

Don’t they?

At the Lowndes High School Vikings football game against Parkview on September 6 when a prayer was recited, all seemed fine.

LHS Vikings pregame prayers have been a tradition

But afterwards a “concerned parent” complained about the prayer, putting pressure on the school system to consider omitting this long-standing tradition.

The Lowndes High Viking Touchdown Club Facebook page has been outspoken about the topic, posting on September 11:

My heart tells me the BOE will do what I consider the right thing and allow our students to pray but my head tells me they will acquiesce out of fear of potentially being sued. As much as I hate thinking our elected leaders will cower to these bullies we must be prepared. With 5 days remaining before the next BOE meeting I’m asking for men and women, boys and girls of faith to pray for the BOE members. And I am again calling on all Viking fans of faith to be prepared on September 20th, to stand and recite the Lords prayer. “What if we say it differently?” No problem. Just pray out LOUD! Imagine if several thousand Viking fans LOUDLY and very PUBLICLY voiced a prayer! I think it will be awesome. Perhaps this can be a new Viking pregame tradition. Let the organization in Wisconsin go pound sand! If one student praying rattles them imagine when word reaches Wisconsin that all they accomplished was to get thousands to pray before the games. Let’s see what they do then. Lowndes High Vikings Touchdown Club Facebook page

The The Viking Nation Facebook page issued this statement to the Lowndes BOE:

My name is Darrell Presley and I am President of the Viking Touchdown Club. I come to you tonight on behalf of the Club, its officers, and our members to express our concerns over the school system decision to omit the student lead prayer during the pregame activities at home football games. We realize that our role is one of support and backing of the entire football program but a majority of our members feel strongly that we need to speak out on this issue that they feel intensely about and is a major topic of discussion and alarm in our community. I want to stress that we are talking about our community – yours and ours – not a community in Wisconsin or New York, or California. We are talking about the people of Lowndes County that go to football games on Friday night – to see their children play, to cheer with the Cheerleaders as their Vikings roll to victory, and to support the Bridgemen. They have expressed their overwhelming desire for this family oriented event to begin with a prayer asking the Lord’s blessings on all involved. It has begun with a prayer for years and it is beyond the comprehension of this community why it stopped this past Friday night. We understand that this hastily response was in reaction to the objections of a letter from an out-of-state group expressing their opposing views to our way of life in Lowndes County and threating legal action if we don’t change and give up our way of life. To that we say – let us threaten them with legal action if they don’t stop harassing us and inciting discontent within our community. You gentlemen are elected to represent the views of your constituents and the people of Lowndes County while making the best decisions you can for the education of our children. You are the stewards of public trust and the Viking Touchdown Club pledges our support to you as you grapple with this decision. We pray – silently and out loud – for divine guidance for each of you as you deliberate the correct decision. Our support consists not only of vocal and moral support but we also pledge any financial resources that we may have should a legal battle become necessary. You are all familiar with the adage that for evil to triumph — good men need only to do nothing. I say you again tonight to not do nothing — for you are all good men and this community deserves for you to stand up for them and defend our way of life. Viking Nation Facebook page

Pregame prayer is traditional here in the Bible Belt – not just at Lowndes High School. Even in court, which is supposed to be secular, prayers are read, Bibles are used to swear in witnesses. However, there remains a divisive undercurrent which pushes to remove “God” from public events like football.

At last Friday night’s game against the Coweta County Indians, following communication with the group Freedom From Religion Foundation, LHS chose to omit the pregame prayer. Someone who had been at the previous week’s Parkview game contacted the group citing concern that the school was promoting religion. The group attests on its Facebook page header, “In Science We Trust.”

The Freedom From Religion Foundation Facebook page includes this header

That didn’t hinder the faith.

In a photo captured by Billy Pearson, the Coweta County Indians joined Lowndes High Vikings on the field for a different kind of huddle on September 14.

In this photo by Billy Pearson, the Coweta County Indians joined the LHS Vikings in prayer

The topic has been a lightning rod on social media.

Scoreboard from the Lowndes v Coweta game

The next home game will be on Friday, September 20.