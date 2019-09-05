//LCSO Busts I-75 Driver Carrying THC Products

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – On Tuesday September 3, 2019, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Flex on I-75 at the 11 mile marker, that resulted in an arrest for $121,200 in Marijuana and THC products.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the Ford Flex, when he observed the driver, Pavis Keff Posang, 26, almost strike the rear end of the vehicle traveling in front of him.

Posang was caught with marijuana and THC products after traffic stop

When the deputy got the vehicle stopped, he noticed that Posang was extremely nervous. After a K9 alerted on the vehicle, a probable cause search was conducted that revealed 9.5 pounds of marijuana, and 1,301 THC vape pens.

Posang was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a schedule 1 drug.