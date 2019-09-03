//Lanier Co. Fugitive Arrested in Valdosta

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 31, 2019 at approximately 6:41 p.m., Valdosta Police Department patrol officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Sawgrass Drive.

As officers responded to the scene, they were advised by the 911 Dispatcher that the offender had left the scene and a description of him was given out to officers.

According to a VPD incident report, officers riding the area made contact with Sammy Eubanks, who matched the description of the offender, in the 2900 block of Tara Drive.

According to the VPD, while officers began talking with Eubanks, he provided them with a false name and date of birth. Officers quickly realized that the physical description of the person Eubanks said he was did not match Eubanks.

Officers began to detain Eubanks as he tried to flee on foot, which resulted in an officer falling to the ground with Eubanks. Eubanks physically resisted arrest and kept his hand under him.

According to the VPD, officers began to pull his arm from underneath him when Eubanks threw a handgun from under his body. After officers secured Eubanks they learned his true identity. It was determined that Eubanks was wanted out of Lanier County for aggravated assault.

Officers also found unknown pills in his possession that have been sent to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for identification.

Eubanks was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the following charges:

• Giving false name to officers-misdemeanor;

• Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor;

• Possession of drug related objects-felony; and

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony.

These charges are in addition to the active arrest warrants from Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank goodness that there were no serious injuries during this incident,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan stated. “I am proud of our officers who did a great job arresting this violent offender, who was reaching for a gun that was underneath him. This is another example of an offender making things worse for himself and the police, instead of just cooperating with our officers who are doing their job.”