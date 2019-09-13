//I-75 High Speed Chase Ends in Crash

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Friday September 13, 2019, Darrian Latavius Williams led authorities on a high-speed chase On I-75 which began in the northbound lane.

Williams, 44, of Atlanta, was reportedly tailed by Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 a.m. for speeding.

Williams, traveling at speeds reaching 144 mph got off the interstate at Exit 32 and returned to southbound I-75 and exited again at Exit 16 before hitting a pickup truck and a law enforcement vehicle.

Williams reportedly crashed his vehicle in a ditch in front of Austin’s Cattle Company, continuing on foot down Highway 84, according to the Georgia State Patrol, before being apprehended.

Timothy Raines, who had been driving the truck Williams hit, was the only one injured.

Williams was taken into custody where he was remanded to the Lowndes County Jail, charged with fleeing, reckless driving, and driving without a license.