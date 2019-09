Share with friends











As of 6 a.m Tuesday, according to AJC, the first tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Georgia Coast.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The areas that the tropical storm conditions are issued for are areas south of Altamaha Sound, including Georgia’s Golden Isles and from Tybee Island to the Florida Line.

Georgia I-16: All lanes will be turned westbound from Savannah to U.S 441 in Dublin starting at 8 a.m. (WSBTV)