//Langdale Family, Valdosta Team Up to Help Bahamas

VALDOSTA, Ga – As Hurricane Dorian makes a slow trek towards the southeast coast, citizens of Valdosta and Lowndes County are already gearing up to help those impacted by the storm.

“It’s like a part of our heart has been ripped out,” Beverly Langdale, owner of a second home in the Abaco Islands, told VDT. “We love the people there, and they’ve been good to us. We’re just devastated — we’re devastated for them. We’re devastated for the destruction and the despair that they’re in.”

Wanting to do their part in helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian, the Langdales have teamed up with Errol Therston, a resident of the islands, to gather supplies. They have put together a website to help fund and gather necessities to help in the relief effort.

So far, their efforts have proven successful, gathering clothes, water, food, and first aid kits to send.

There are several ways to donate. Beverly and Evelyn Langdale will be outside the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority every day this week, collecting donations. Checks can be written to Guardian Bank with Abaco Bahamas Relief Fund in the memo line. Donations can also be given through Venmo, at @Abaco-Relief.

For more information, visit abacobahamashurricanerelief.org to get involved.

