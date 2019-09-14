//House Search Uncovers Marijuana Stash

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Narcotics Unit of the Valdosta Police Department investigated and subsequently obtained a search warrant of a home located on Maria Court.

The search led to the seizure of approximately 4.78 pounds of marijuana from the residence.

The marijuana had a street value of approximately $43,400.

Detectives also seized narcotics related paraphernalia which is indicative of narcotics sales.

A sum of money, which was located near the marijuana, was also seized from the residence. Two persons were arrested in connection with this incident, Reginald Harris, 35, and Regina Harris, 35.

Reginald Harris was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony), Possessionof Drug Related Objects (Misd), Possession of Marijuana with Intent To Distribute within 1000 feet of a Park (Felony), Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute within 1000 feet of a school (Felony).

Regina Harris was charged with misdemeanor (less than one ounce) Possession of Marijuana.

Both persons were transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident and are being held awaiting judicial proceedings.

“Our Narcotics Detectives did an excellent job with their investigation, which led to the seizure of a significant amount of illegal narcotics from a Valdosta neighborhood that is in close proximity to a park and elementary school,” said VPD Commander Bobbi McGraw. “These two offenders were participating in narcotics sales close to where children live and play.”