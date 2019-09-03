//Home Invasion Suspects in Custody

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On August 23, 2019 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a home invasion and armed robbery occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Marion Street.

Four victims were standing outside their residence when two offenders, later identified as Rebekah Coleman and Randall Bradford, approached them demanding money.

As the victims tried to retrieve inside their residence and shut the door, the offenders forced their way into the residence and threatened the victims with a handgun, while still demanding money.

The offenders took an undisclosed amount of money from the victims and fled the scene. VPD Detectives were called to investigate the case and personnel from the Valdosta/Lowndes Crime Laboratory arrived to process the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives quickly identified Rebekah Coleman and Randall Bradford as the offenders in this case.

Coleman was located on 8/23/19 by a VPD Patrol Officer and was identified to have active arrest warrants for unrelated offenses. She was taken into custody at that time on unrelated charges and after further investigation, she was subsequently charged in this case.

On August 29, 2019, Lanier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradford on his arrest warrants. Both offenders are in custody in Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

1 Count Home Invasion 1st Degree-felony

4 Counts of Armed Robbery-felony

4 Counts of False Imprisonment-felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime-felony

“The swift reporting of this crime by the victims to law enforcement authorities and the full cooperation of the victims allowed detectives and officers to quickly and efficiently bring resolution to this violent criminal act, which allowed for law enforcement to quickly remove two dangerous felons from our community,” remarked VPD Commander Bobbi McGraw.