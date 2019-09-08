//Home Invasion Leads to Arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA — A home invasion led to an arrest Tuesday, police said.

At about 11:09 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street where an elderly man reported someone he knew forced his way into his home, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday.

The victim said the intruder first knocked on his window, causing him to go to the door. The intruder pushed the resident to the ground, entered and demanded money, according to the statement. The intruder was reportedly carrying a handgun, the statement said. The intruder refused to leave when told to.

A witness came forward and confirmed the resident’s story, according to the police statement.

Brian Campbell, 29, of Valdosta was located nearby and charged with felony first-degree home invasion and felony criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, the statement said.

Police said this was an isolated incident.

“We are grateful the victim was not injured in this case and for the witness who chose to get involved to ensure justice would be served,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.