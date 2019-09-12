//Historical Tie for VCS Teacher of the Year Award

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The teacher of the year program celebrated its first ever tie in Valdosta City Schools. According to VCS, due to special circumstances, they chose not to have a tie breaker. Instead, two teachers of the year were announced.

The 2019-20 teachers of the year award went to Mrs. Natasha Berry from Sallas Mahone Elementary School and Mrs. Melvina Murray from S.L. Mason Elementary School. Since Mrs. Murray is relocating with her husband for the United States Air Force, Mrs. Berry will move on to represent Valdosta County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.