//Historical Tie for VCS Teacher of the Year Award

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The teacher of the year program celebrated its first ever tie in Valdosta City Schools. According to VCS, due to special circumstances, they chose not to have a tie breaker. Instead, two teachers of the year were announced.
The 2019-20 teachers of the year award went to Mrs. Natasha Berry from Sallas Mahone Elementary School and Mrs. Melvina Murray from S.L. Mason Elementary School. Since Mrs. Murray is relocating with her husband for the United States Air Force, Mrs. Berry will move on to represent Valdosta County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.
I am them and they are me… I am that student who came to school tired because I slept in a car for the last two years of high school. My message to the public is to keep fighting no matter what life throws at you.Melvina Murray, S.L. Mason