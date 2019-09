Share with friends











HAHIRA, Ga. – On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the Hahira Fire Department announced they were the recipients of a FEMA grant.

The grant is in the amount of $76,000.00 and will be used to purchase new and much-needed Air packs and firefighter gear.

“Just another way we strive to acquire essential equipment without imposing the financial burden on our local citizens,” Hahira Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.