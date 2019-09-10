//Georgia City Amateur Golf Championship Set

Share with friends











Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced that the 2019 GAGP Amateur Golf Championship will be conducted on November 9, 2019 hosted by Little Ocmulgee GC at Wallace Adams State Park in Mcrae, Georgia. Open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older golfers will be competing in an 18 hole individual (gross) stroke play format flighted by age. Men 21-49, Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-up. Entry Fee is $55.00 and includes golf/cart, range balls, flight prizes and a cash prize and 19th hole celebration to the city having the most entries.

Optional events include Players Pot $25.00 Overall field skins game $5.00, (4) overall closest to pin contest $5.00 $500.00 Hole in One Challenge $5.00 and Classy Caddy 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket. Deadline to enter is October 9, 2019. According to Competition Director John Ungar the reasoning for a one month deadline is we have the ability to accommodate 1,000 golfers and do not want to turn anyone away. Adding additional courses or additional dates to Little Ocmulgee will allow us to accommodate all golfers. It’s important to develop some history of new events to allow us to conduct competitions that are enjoyable and successful for courses, players, community, charities, and the GAGP. Golfers interested in competing, additional information, all questions and entry forms should contact the GAGP (John Ungar) at 614-41- 3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com