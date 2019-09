Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Heather Nicole Gray, 32, a former bookkeeper of a Valdosta physical therapy business, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud in federal court Wednesday, according to Charles Peeler, United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Gray, 32, of Norman Park, Ga., entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.

Each charge has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Gray’s sentencing date has not been set.